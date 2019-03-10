The Z96 Radio Station Team has moved over 900 dresses into space at the Santa Rosa Mall for the Z96 Prom Dress Campaign.

For the past 14 years, Z96 has provided free prom dresses to young ladies from high schools throughout the Florida Panhandle and beyond. Dresses are provided free of charge to those students whose families may not have the financial means to purchase a dress for prom. Girls are encouraged to contact the radio station or their high school guidance counselor for a referral to Z96.

A special “Prom Dress Premiere” opening day will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 12-4 p.m. by appointment. However girls who aren’t able to visit the Santa Rosa Mall that day may make an appointment to “shop” for a free dress at a later date, but prior to their high school’s prom.

Donations of new or almost new and in-style dresses sizes 12 and larger are currently being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the Santa Rosa Mall Office or at Z96 Radio, 225 Northwest Hollywood Blvd. in Fort Walton Beach, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Typically about 120 young ladies each year get a dress through this campaign. Although a large number of dresses will be available, we cannot guarantee that every girl will find a dress in her size or style. Dixie Service Cleaners will provide dry cleaning services if necessary for any dress at a great discount.

For more information about the “Prom Dress Campaign,” contact Z96 at (850) 243-7676 during business hours.