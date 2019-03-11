All area codes are 850 unless noted

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. March 13

City Council, 6 p.m. March 18

Technical Review Committee, 11 a.m. March 19

Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 p.m. March 19

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. March 21

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the April 13 ACT and May 4 SAT will be held from 2-5 p.m. April 1-2 and 8-9 in the Media Center at Fort Walton Beach High School and 2-5 p.m. April 3-4 and 10-11 in the Media Center at Niceville High School. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. Registration deadline is March 14. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

IMPACT 100 Membership Recruitment

The mission of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. is to financially support nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Created in 2012, IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida has awarded $2.2 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations including five $102,800 grants in 2018. Next membership event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 14 at the Emerald Coast Science Center in Fort Walton Beach.

Niceville, Thursday, March 28, 5:30-7 p.m. at 3rd Planet Brewing

Destin, Tuesday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m. at Dewey Destins on the Harbor

Destin, Tuesday, April 16, 5:30-7 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seagrove Beach, Tuesday, April 30, 5:30-7 p.m. at Surfing Deer

For additional events and information, visit www.impactnwf.org and select 2019 Membership Events. Events are also posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ImpactNWF/

Tai Chi and Pilates

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast will host a free community-education seminar on the benefits of Tai Chi and Pilates at 11 a.m. March 15 at Somerby Assisted Living, 2nd Floor Conference Room, 164 W. Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. Guest speakers will lead attendees in a free demonstration of various poses and exercises. To register, visit ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.

CIC Golf Tournament

The 13th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 15 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Participants will enjoy lunch prior to play, refreshments from drink and food stops on the course and a spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at the awards ceremony immediately after golf. Call 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

Topsail Talks, educational series

Learn about the shipwrecks in the Gulf of Mexico and the unique stories surrounding them at a Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and Florida Public Archaeology Network presentation from 10-11 a.m. March 15 at the park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission.

• April 19: “Green Sea Turtle Migration” by the 30A Sea Life Discovery Center

• May 17: “Birds and Hurricanes” by Audubon Florida

• June 21: “Geology of the Florida Panhandle” by Dr. Jon Bryan

Breast Cancer Support Group

Fore Her, a local non-profit organization helping women battling breast cancer, has launched a breast cancer peer support group that will meet at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of each month beginning March 16 at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society

Join Bruce Purdy March 16 in a bird walk through some of Destin’s North Shore Bayside Parks. Be prepared to carpool and wear long pants and close toed shoes. Meet at the CVS parking lot at the corner of Hwy. 98 and Main Street in Destin at 7:30 a.m. Call 305 926-6030.

• March 23: Ron Houser, Bay County Audubon in a bird walk through Conservation Park. Meet at the Walton County Library at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 331 at 7 a.m. Bring a sack lunch and wear closed toe shoes and long pants. Call 774-9733.

• March 29-31: Members Retreat at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. Meet at the Shell Island Fish Camp, Cabin 9, at 5 p.m. on the 29 to get a briefing on the planned birding expeditions for the 30 and 31. Call 210-343-9082.

Ask the Doc

Pregnant women and new moms are invited to join Sacred Heart Medical Group Pediatrics for a free “Ask the Doc” class about giving babies a healthy start, Healthy Moms & Babies. Spouses, friends, family members and support people are also invited to attend the free class at 5:30 p.m. March 20 at Sacred Heart Medical Group at The Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West, Unit 1, in Miramar Beach.

For more information, call 278-3885.

AARP Tax Assistance

AARP volunteers will provide free individual federal tax assistance at the Destin Library on Thursdays through the end of March. Assistance is by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 837-8572 to make an appointment.

Free tax preparation in Walton County

Free Federal income tax preparation is being offered through April 15 for low to middle-income families and individuals, with special attention to senior citizens. This service is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. Taxpayers need to bring last year's tax return, Social Security cards for the taxpayer(s) and all dependents, picture ID, and all tax documents received. Taxpayers who wish to itemize deductions must bring appropriate documents. Find a more detailed list at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.

Walton County Coastal Branch Library

437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach

Monday — 12:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

850-267-2809

Freeport Library

76 Highway 20W, Freeport

Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

850-835-2040

Note: This location requires appointment sign-up in person.

DeFuniak Springs Library

3 Circle Dr., DeFuniak Springs

Thursday — 12-4:30 p.m.

850-892-3624

NWFSC closed for spring break

All locations of Northwest Florida State College will be closed March 18-24 for spring break. All College locations will re-open on Monday, March 25, at 8 a.m. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. Information about the College can be found at the NWF State College website, www.nwfsc.edu.

Spring Break Camp

Spring into Fun Camp is for youth between the ages of 5 and 12 and will run the week of March 18-22. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $70/residents and $80/non-residents; daily rates are $20/residents and $30/non-residents. There will be water days, a park day (weather permitting), games, crafts, and activities each of the five days. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks provided. To sign up email Recreation@cityofdestin.com or call 654-5184.

Diabetes Self-Management

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast will host a Diabetes Self-Management class from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 20 in the Suite 1 Education Building at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach. A primary care or endocrinology physician referral and pre-registration is required to attend. To register, call 278-3683.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will have a program meeting from 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 24 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Destin Library Workshops/Presentations

The Destin Library schedule of workshops and presentations will be offered through March. Individual workshops (Tuesday 2 p.m.) or presentations (Monday 10 a.m.) will be held in the David Neal Computer Lab or other locations within the library. Workshops are “hands-on” experiences. Presentations are “informational” only; however, hands-on opportunities to practice skills learned will be available after each session.

Offerings are open to individuals having a valid library card membership in the Okaloosa County Library Cooperative and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call the Library at 837-8572 to register for workshops and presentations. The Web Literacy presentations are a series, and it is recommended that participants register for all of the sessions. Next presentation is Design on the Web March 25. Next workshop is Introduction to the World of Google March 26.

ECPRO

The Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization (ECPRO) Lunch and Learn program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 at AJ’s on the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Lunch is $15/members, $25/non-members and $10/students. Cost is $10 for program only. Call 974-3662, info@emeraldcoastpr.org, or visit the ECPRO website, www.ecpro.org for information.

Camp Timpoochee Reunion

4-H Camp Timpoochee on Choctawhatchee Bay in Niceville will celebrate its 92nd anniversary this year, making it the oldest continually running summer camp in Florida. All alumni are invited to participate in a variety of activities designed to take them back to their time at camp, such as cabin tours, arts and crafts, camp games, a photo wall and visit the camp’s marine science lab from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30. At least 100 alumni are expected. To register, sign up at timpoochee4h@ifas.ufl.edu or call 897-2224.

Ride to Fight Suicide

Bikers will be riding in the Emerald Coast Right to Fight Suicide hosted by the Florida Panhandle Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with the ride going kick stands up at 10:30 a.m. April 13. The ride will begin at Emerald Coast Harley-Davidson and go throughout the Fort Walton Beach and Niceville area with stops at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Niceville, AJ's On The Bayou, KC's Sandbar and Grille, and ends at Infidels Clubhouse in Fort Walton. In-person registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $20/driver and $10/passenger. To register visit AFSP.donordrive.com/event/ECRide

A True Story of a Vietnamese Refugee Girl

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host speaker Jade Balden at the Destin Library at 2 p.m. April 9. Balden will speak about her life and her book "Pink Jade: A True Story of a Vietnamese Refugee Girl." She will share her family’s harrowing escape by boat and their narrow escape from death to find peace and love after dodging the horrors of war-torn Vietnam. This event is free and open to the public.

Grant workshop for nonprofits

IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, which provides $100,000 grants to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations in Okaloosa and Walton counties, is holding its annual grant workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 23 in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive West in Destin, to assist groups who want to apply for grants from the organization. Advance registration encouraged to ensure a reserved spot. Limit two people per nonprofit. The final day to register is April 16. The registration form is available at www.impactnwf.org.

Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County presents Day of DNA, presentations on the use of DNA for genealogy, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 27 at Robert L. Sikes Public Library, 1445 Commerce Dr. in Crestview. Registration required at GSOCGSIG@gmail.com.

Biophilia Benefit Golf Classic

​Biophilia’s first golf tournament will be held May 5 at Kelly Plantation Golf Course in Destin, beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players will play a round of golf, have heavy hors d'oeuvres, participate in a live auction, and interact with some live animals. To register or learn more, visit eowilsoncenter.org.

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Bereavement Support Group

Share and learn more about the grief journey you are enduring with an Emerald Coast Hospice bereavement group at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Library. Groups are free and ongoing.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Aerobics: Classes from 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 3. Bring water and a towel. Cost is $3 per session.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 7-8 p.m. every Monday and Thursday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Gentle Yoga: A class will be held Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. This class is recommended for beginner exercisers and/or active older adults. Bring a mat and towel.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

• Dodgeball: Open Dodgeball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 12 for children ages 8 to 14. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents per session. A waiver will be required for your child.

• Pickleball: Play from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays;and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents. Racquets and balls are available, bring gym shoes.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

• Shape and Sculpt: Beginning April 1, a Shape and Sculpt fitness class will be held from 9-10 a.m. Mondays. Classes are $5 per class and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

• Step and Sweat: Beginning April 3, a Step and Sweat Class will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays. Classes are $5 per class and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

‒ Zumba Gold: Classes from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday. Fee is $6/session.

• Zumba Gold Toning: Classes, a full body workout combining light weight strength conditioning with spicy rhythms will be held on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon. Fee is $6/session.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.