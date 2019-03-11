AUTHOR SPEAKER: At 2 p.m. April 9 The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host speaker Jade Balden at the Destin Library. Balden will speak about her life and her book "Pink Jade: A True Story of a Vietnamese Refugee Girl." She will share her family’s harrowing escape by boat and their narrow escape from death to find peace and love after dodging the horrors of war-torn Vietnam. This event is free and open to the public.

JAZZ PERFORMER: At noon April 16, in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, the Destin Library will host an afternoon of jazz on the lawn with Destin’s “Music Diva,” Dr. Cheryl Jones. Her many talents include pianist, vocalist, entertainer, composer, songwriter, music director and more. She has led her award winning music group, Jones and Company, for over 20 years. Bring a lawn chair and a sack lunch, and relax in the shade of live oaks. In case of inclement weather, event will be moved into the library. For further information, call 837-8572.

FREE MOVIE: At 2 p.m. April 16, the Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama/romance “Chocolat” at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

Synopsis — When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could have imagined the impact that she and her spirited daughter would have on the community stubbornly rooted in tradition. Within days, she opens an unusual chocolate shop across from the church. Her ability to perceive her customers' desires and satisfy them with the perfect confection coaxes the villagers to abandon themselves to temptation just as Lent begins.