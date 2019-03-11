VALPARAISO — The Florida Lottery announces that James Morelli, 45, of Valparaiso, claimed a $1 million top prize in the $5 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.

Morelli purchased his ticket from Cefco, located at 111 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.