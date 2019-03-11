VALPARAISO — James Morelli, 45, of Valparaiso, won the $1 million top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game called Gold Rush Classic. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $705,000 at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Morelli purchased his ticket from Cefco, located at 111 N. County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

Morelli's odds of winning the top prize were 1-in-1.81 million.

"We're excited for him," a Cefco employee said. "Congratulation to whoever it is. That's awesome."

The Florida Lottery began 30 years ago. Public proceeds from the Florida Lottery have resulted in more than $1 billion in each of the past 16 years, according to the Florida Lottery website (flalottery.com).