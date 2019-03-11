When it comes to your home, you only get one chance to make a great first impression, and that takes place before anyone ever steps inside, making curb-appeal upgrades an effective way to beautify your home while boosting its value.

Here are some great ways to enhance curb appeal that will give you a great return on investment, according to Remodeling Magazine’s 2019 Cost Vs. Value Report.

Garage Door Replacement

Whether you want your garage door to take center stage or provide a demure complement to your home’s overall exterior, the right selection will make a great visual impression. Luckily there are a growing number of ways to personalize a garage door. New color options, which include two-tone combinations, are growing in popularity, and an expanding array of panel designs can help you work in harmony with your home’s architectural style.

But know that this is not just any cosmetic upgrade. A new garage door has the potential to improve your family’s safety and comfort, providing safety features not found in older models, while reducing heat and cold transfer for lower energy bills.

Manufactured Stone Veneer

A manufactured stone veneer project can enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space, indoors or out, and can be customized to suit your needs and style. When applied to a home exterior, this project has an impressively high return on investment at 95 percent, according to the 2019 Cost vs. Value Report.

Maximize this upgrade by opting for high-quality materials that look like authentic stone, even upon careful inspection. For example, the choices available from ProVia are molded and colored to produce a realistic, dramatic effect, mimicking stones from unique geographic regions in a range of cuts. Their online resources, which can be found at provia.com, include design ideas and tools for selecting harmonious color groupings, helping you make the best choices for your home.

Siding Replacement

Of all the home updates that will boost your curb appeal, new siding has the third highest return on investment, according to the report. When making this upgrade, consider materials wisely. Thanks to its overall low cost, ease of installation, minimal maintenance required and long-term durability, vinyl is the most popular home siding material. Whether you opt for insulated, traditional or decorative siding, this can be a great way to give your home a high-impact facelift that’s well worth the cost.

To add beauty and value to your home, start with curb appeal, selecting projects that offer a great return on investment.

This article was contributed to The Log by StatePoint.