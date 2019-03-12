1. St. Paddy's Day Bash

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day from 5-9 p.m. March 16 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin. A traditional Irish dinner of corn beef, cabbage, potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert will be provided, followed by a performance from the students of the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance. Wine and beer are included in ticket price of $10/person. Tickets are required and can be purchased at 654-5422 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

2. St. Patrick’s Parade

The 12th Annual 30a St Patrick's Parade and Festival is the largest celebration in Northwest Florida of Ireland's St. Patrick. The parade commences on Scenic 30a March 16 at 3 p.m. and ends at Gulf Place. For details visit www.30Aparade.com

3. St. Paddy’s Day Family Party

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at HarborWalk Village from 12-2 p.m. March 17. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun featuring a live performance from the Carpenter Academy School of Irish Dance, kids’ crafts and a Leprechaun Treasure Hunt. Individual merchants will feature food and drink specials.