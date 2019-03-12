Are you ready Pensacola? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a mature audience .

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 14-15; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 16; and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. March 17 at Cordova Mall, in parking lot near Dillard’s, 5100 N 9th Ave. in Pensacola.

This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline — the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect. It might be hard to divide reality and illusion

Are you intrigued yet? Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big Top and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show. You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is not for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.

The latest trends of the industry are challenged with every Cirque Italia appearance and this third unit is not going to be any different. A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus acts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying magic, six men on a horizontal pole (yes ladies, you read that correctly), the infamous cyr wheel, and the always sexy yet dangerous silks. Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.

The Italian entrepreneur Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia, combined his vision with the flawless direction of the COO, Chanté DeMoustes, and has turned this once romantic project idea into a successful production known and acclaimed all over the country.

Paranormal Cirque is a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, illusion, theatre, and cabaret, all working in perfect harmony and resulting in the evolution of a show that takes you into a world of dreams, or perhaps more accurately a world of nightmares and fantasies. Fear, amusement, and surprise are only a few of the ingredients from our potion we use to give you a mixture of emotions that will be impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.

For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased starting at $10 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 requires accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion — $5 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location. Tickets can be purchased at paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone at 941-704-8572.