Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. March 12Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. March 13

Family History Fair

The Second Annual Northwest Florida Family History Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at the Fort Walton Beach Stake Center, 339 Lake Drive. A wide variety of programs will be available. Lunch will be "on your own" from 12-1 p.m. Early registration is encouraged to ensure the classes you choose will be available. Register at familyhistoryfair1@gmail.com

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will have a stitch-in from 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 10 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Destin Library Workshops/Presentations

The Destin Library schedule of workshops and presentations will be offered through March. Individual workshops (Tuesday 2 p.m.) or presentations (Monday 10 a.m.) will be held in the David Neal Computer Lab or other locations within the library. Call the Library at 837-8572 to register. The next presentation is "Web Detective," March 11.

AARP Tax Assistance

AARP volunteers will provide free individual federal tax assistance at the Destin Library on Thursdays through the end of March. Assistance is by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 837-8572 to make an appointment.

Destin Garden Club

The Walton County Extension Agent, Daniel Leonard, will speak at the Destin Garden Club's meeting at 9:30 a.m. March 12 at the Destin Library. He will share his favorite new plant introductions for our area. For questions, email destingardenclub@gmail.com.

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group

A Parkinson’s caregiver support group, hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. March 12 at Somerby Senior Living, 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. Call 660-6037.

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the April 13 ACT and May 4 SAT will be held from 2-5 p.m. April 1-2 and 8-9 in the Media Center at Fort Walton Beach High School and 2-5 p.m. April 3-4 and 10-11 in the Media Center at Niceville High School. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. Registration deadline is March 14. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

Big Dill Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Destin Pickleball scheduled for March 14-15 at Destin Commons has been rescheduled for January 2020.

IMPACT 100 Membership Recruitment

The mission of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. is to financially support nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Created in 2012, IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida has awarded $2.2 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations including five $102,800 grants in 2018. Next membership event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 14 at the Emerald Coast Science Center in Fort Walton Beach. For additional events and information, visit www.impactnwf.org and select 2019 Membership Events. Events are also posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ImpactNWF/

Tai Chi and Pilates

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast will host a free community-education seminar on the benefits of Tai Chi and Pilates at 11 a.m. March 15 at Somerby Assisted Living, 2nd Floor Conference Room, 164 W. Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. Guest speakers will lead attendees in a free demonstration of various poses and exercises. To register, visit ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.