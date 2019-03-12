Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) has announced Revana Wines as the 2019 Honorary Vintner for the 14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by Chuck Hutton Toyota, hosted April 26–28 in Grand Boulevard. Accepting the award will be winery owner Dr. Madaiah Revana, who will also be participating in a patron dinner hosted by Dr. Eric Goldberg, Dr. Diana Melazzo, and Dr. Garry Banks with the help of celebrity chef Josh Hopkins.

“Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation is honored to recognize Dr. Madaiah Revana as the 2019 Vintner of the Year. 2019 marks the sixth year that Dr. Revana has attended our auction and it also marks the 10-year anniversary of the first auction attended by this most loyal of supporters,” said John Russell, president of DCWAF. “Because of the contributions of Dr. Revana and so many others, we have grown from an organization that donated $574,000 to nine children’s charities in 2009 to one that donated $2.7 million 15 children’s charities in 2018.”

The 14th annual auction weekend kicks off on Friday, April 26, with 11 patron dinners, hosted in some of the most stunning homes and restaurants along the Emerald Coast, and is followed by a reserve wine tasting and live auction on Saturday afternoon. Patrons who attend the auction weekend will also be granted access to Sunday’s South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival also hosted throughout Grand Boulevard.

Patron packages for the 14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by Chuck Hutton Toyota are on sale now at www.dcwaf.org.

Currently ranked #4 on the list of "Top Ten Wine Auctions in the U.S." by Wine Spectator Magazine, the Destin Charity Wine Auction connects wine enthusiasts with preeminent winemakers and chefs to help children in need in Northwest Florida.