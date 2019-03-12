Southern Living has ranked Destin as number two in it’s line-up of The South’s Best Beach Towns for 2019.

“Once a sleepy little burg known only to fishermen, Destin remains ‘the luckiest fishing village,’” the article touts. “But its reputation has spread far beyond the docks. Between the brilliant, sparkling Gulf waters—which are a singular shade of emerald-blue here—and miles of white sand, it’s no wonder the popularity of this Panhandle town has exploded.”

On the list of things to do while in Destin, the article says find a place to relax on one of Destin’s 13 beach access points, enjoy Gulf-fresh seafood at one of the many local seafood restaurants, take a tour with Destin Snorkel, Emerald Coast Scuba or the Buccaneer Pirate Cruise, take to the sea by chartering a boat, or sailing your own, camp out at Henderson Beach State Park or visit Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, was the only southern beach the magazine deemed as superior to Destin. Three other towns along the Gulf of Mexico made the list as well, including Panama City, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. Towns that made the list for The South’s Best Beach Towns 2019, were chosen by votes from Southern Living readers. Here is a full run-down of the top 10 beach towns in the south, according to Southern Living:



1. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

2. Destin, Florida

3. Panama City Beach, Florida

4. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

5. Orange Beach, Alabama

6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

7. Gulf Shores, Alabama

8. St. Simons Island, Georgia

9. Pawleys Island, South Carolina

10. Isle of Palms, South Carolina





Find the original article here: https://www.southernliving.com/souths-best/beach-towns