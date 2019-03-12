The Junior League of the Emerald Coast (JLEC) has announced The Down & Derby Fest will take place at the Lyceum Lawn in Seaside on May 4 in honor of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. The festival will feature “Derby Fare” from local restaurants highlighting the Emerald Coast’s cuisine, dessert, and libations. The menu will offer everything from a mint julep to an authentic Kentucky Hot Brown.

The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. (VIP will open at 2:30 p.m.) and will showcase a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby at 5 p.m. Get lost in the infield with The Luke Langford Band as they serenade guests with their southern rock melodies.

Guests will have the opportunity to dress to impress in their Kentucky Derby attire to win prizes for Most Elegant Hat, Most Creative Hat, Best Fascinator, Biggest Hat, Most Colorful Hat, Best Bowtie, and Best Dressed “Colt and Filly.”

The festival will offer a “Millionaires Row” VIP experience where guests can enjoy a premium viewing area for the most exciting two minutes in sports, a private bar, additional Derby fare and each VIP guest will receive a commemorative 145th Derby glass in their swag bag.

Tickets are on sale at 850tix.com. Early bird general admission tickets are $40 and will increase to $50 the week of the event. VIP tickets are $100 and are limited to 100 guests.

“There is something for everyone at this event, and you don’t want to miss it,” said Shirley McAfee, Down & Derby Fest chair. “Celebrate the 145th Kentucky Derby in style with the Junior League of the Emerald Coast while supporting a worthy cause.”