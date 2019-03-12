SANTA ROSA BEACH — The 12th Annual 30A St Patrick's Parade set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

The free-to-enter parade anticipates a record number of floats and entries in all shapes and sizes. The parade begins on Florida Scenic Highway 30A near "The Preserve" and heads 4 miles west, ending at County Road 393 at Gulf Place. A map of the parade route and other details are available at www.30aparade.com.

Ollie Petit of the Red Bar in Grayton Beach will be the grand marshal. The Best in Parade perpetual trophy is up for grabs again for the best decorated cars, trucks or floats.

"Every year, our grand marshal has held a special place in the parade's history," said Paul Vizard, the event's founder. "This year is no exception. Having Oliver Petit, owner of The Red Bar in Grayton Beach, is especially meaningful after the tragic fire. When the parade first began, it was a small group of cars and a couple of flags. Now the stream of floats and decorations are fantastic. I am very grateful for the support of our sponsors and the community."

The 30A St Patrick's Parade and Festival is the largest celebration in Northwest Florida of Ireland's St. Patrick.