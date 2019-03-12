A nearly year-long Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigation has resulted in the arrest of Kimberly Ammons Weaver, a bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her employer.

The investigation that resulted in Weaver’s arrest on grand theft charges began in May of 2018 when her employer reported he suspected she had been taking money from his business account for two years, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

“After reviewing several thousand pages of documents it was discovered Weaver was taking large amounts of money out of her employer’s account and transferring it to her PayPal account,” the release said. “She then spent the money on eBay, buying sweets and clothing, or deposited funds into her bank account.”

Weaver was taken into custody Friday.

Weaver told authorities that her boss “allowed her to purchase non-business goods from the account” she was accused of stealing from, the release said.

The release states that Weaver attempted to justify the withdrawals she was making.

She told investigators “I also feel the expenses should be paid because the accounting rate being paid during the term of work was well below the fair market wage for the same type work,” the release said.

She was released on a $10,000 bond.