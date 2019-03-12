The Walton County Snowbirds, Inc. showed that the Panhandle is their winter home and they are truly at home while in the area. They presented Children in Crisis with a check for $2,000 and pledged their support as members of the community. The 2019 snowbird president made the presentation on behalf of the membership. Funding for the donation came from proceeds generated during the ladies luncheon and 50/50 drawings.

The donation renewed the winter-guest organization’s membership in the CIC Kid’s Club which helps feed, clothe and care for the children living at the CIC Children’s Neighborhood. Plans are already underway for next year's support.

“When I see the wonderful donation from the Walton Snowbirds, I think how blessed we are to have such awesome support from our part-year residents,” Ken Hair, CIC president/CEO said. “They are truly a part of our community and on behalf of the 900 children that have had a home at the CIC Neighborhood, thank you.”

The CIC Children’s Neighborhood is located in Fort Walton Beach but provides a home to foster children from Okaloosa, Walton, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. It has an emergency shelter for children who are removed without notice from an unsafe environment, family foster homes for young children and teen transition homes for foster children aging out of the program. To learn more about Children in Crisis call 850-864-4242 or visit www.childrenincrisisfl.org.