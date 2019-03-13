The Emeril Lagasse Foundation will host the 13th annual Chi Chi Miguel Weekend on April 4 – April 6 in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at http://www.chichimiguel.com/.

Founded in 2006 by co-chairs Valerie and Mike “Chi Chi Miguel” Thompson as a small backyard gathering, the Throwdown Benefit Auction & BBQ has since expanded to a three-day event and one of the most successful fundraisers along the Emerald Coast.

This year, four partner charity events will kick off the weekend festivities. The annual Wine Walkabout and first-year Dine & Wine will be held on Thursday, April 4, followed by the Sip N Shop and golf tournament on Friday, April 5. Tickets to individual charity events can be purchased separately.

On Saturday, April 6, the celebrated Throwdown Benefit Auction & BBQ will begin at 4 p.m. at Churchill Oaks Clubhouse. The spirited outdoor barbeque competition will feature world-class vintners, pit masters and acclaimed chefs including Chefs Emeril Lagasse and Chris Wilson, musical entertainment and live and silent auctions.

Proceeds will benefit Emeril Lagasse Foundation in support of local charities Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Camille’s Art for Autism, Sinfonia Gulf Coast, Alaqua Animal Refuge, Food For Thought, the Ingram Lee Foundation and Seaside School Foundation. Last year’s event weekend raised $2 million for local beneficiaries.