Purses with a Purpose, a signature Shelter House event, returns to Grand Boulevard at Sandestin on Thursday, March 28, from 5-8 p.m. Now in its ninth year, Purses with a Purpose has become a must-attend annual shopping experience for ladies across the Emerald Coast.

Shoppers at Purses with a Purpose have the opportunity to select from hundreds of new and gently used purses, wallets and accessories up for sale or auction. Handbags from designers including Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and more will be available for purchase. Attendees will enjoy light bites from Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Everkrisp, along with wine, craft cocktails by Timber Creek Distillery and cold brews by Grayton Beer Company. B-Boy Productions will provide entertainment and Epic Photo Co will capture the evening in a fun photo booth.

Several weeks before the event, five local ladies are named as this year’s “SpokesPursens” who promote the event and encourage their friends and families to donate to their online fundraising page. The night of the event, they will be pampered by the stylists at Pin Up Girls Hair Studio and one of the five ladies will be named “SpokesPursen of the Year” based on the amount of funds raised for Shelter House. Doors open first for VIP ticket holders at 5 p.m. where they will be greeted with champagne and have the opportunity to shop through the selection before doors open at 5:30 p.m. for general admission. General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $25 if purchased before March 28. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 for general admission and $30 for VIP.

Additionally, at 7 p.m, a winner will be selected to take home a Dodge Challenger sports car, thanks to a partnership with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Tickets are still available now through March 28 for a suggested donation of $20. For more information, call the Shelter House office at 850-243-1201.

Purses with a Purpose reopens for bargain shopping on Friday, March 29, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with deep discounts on remaining merchandise, plus muffins, mimosas, and free admission.

For more information on the event or to purchase advance tickets for Thursday night, find the Purses with a Purpose event on Shelter House’s Facebook or visit www.shelterhousenwfl.org.

Since its inception, Purses with a Purpose has raised more than $100,000 to support Shelter House’s critical services for domestic and sexual violence survivors. Shelter House accepts donations of new and gently used handbags throughout the year. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Shelter House at sponsors@shelterhousenwfl.org.