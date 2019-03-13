The city’s harbor pump was set to return to daily duty at 11 p.m. Monday, Destin officials said Monday afternoon.

The pump pulls in fresh saltwater from the Gulf and sends it into the Destin harbor, which is home to the largest commercial charter fishing fleet in Florida and hundreds of other types of watercraft.

The Gulf water that’s pulled in via the pump system on Gulf Shore Drive increases the clarity and dissolved oxygen levels of the water in the 240-acre harbor.

“Over 20 million gallons of water per night are pumped in," city spokeswoman Catherine Card said.

In the warmer parts of the year, the pump runs daily during off-peak hours from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m., when the demand for electricity is lower. As in past years, it likely will remain in service until around November.

During the hotter months, more storms and greater stormwater runoff problems challenge the area. These higher-temp months also are when the harbor sees heavier boating activity and when sun-blocking algae and bacteria are more likely to harm fish, plants and other types of marine life, according to city information.

City Public Services Department employees recently rebuilt, painted, reinstalled and tested the pump’s 200-horsepower motor, at a total project cost of almost $6,400, in preparation for the upcoming season.

The pump station and discharge weir stand are located at 725 Gulf Shore Drive, just west of the Harbor Landing condominiums.

The overall system consists of a 7-foot-diameter, 1,600-foot-long pipe that runs under Gulf Shore Drive, extends into the Gulf and connects an intake box to the pump station and weir.

The pump system originally was installed in 1992.