God doesn’t promise us that we will not go through difficult times, and that if you follow Him your life will be perfect, problem free, and every day will be a bed of roses. So many people were critical of my choices after I lost everything and it could be argued rightfully so.

I was raised in a small town and I was absolutely terrified of living a “normal” life, so I lived on the edge, taking chance after chance after chance. My mistake was not in taking chances, it was in relying on my decision-making without following God. If I had made God my leader, I might have still fallen on my face, but the fall would have been cushioned tremendously.

I was riding along a country highway in Mississippi a few days ago and directly next to me for approximately 50 miles was a perfectly straight, perfectly level railroad track. I could see for miles, and never passed one car along this stretch of highway. If I had listened to most of the people who tried to help me curb my out-of-control lifestyle, I would have traveled a journey comparable to that train track, and I would have regretted it for the rest of my life.

God does not promise us that we won’t fail, but He does promise us that we will prosper if we follow Him.

Take a chance occasionally. Ride the roller coaster, don’t ride the train on a perfectly level, straight track all the way through life.

Buckle in, hang on, and ride with God through life. At the end of that roller coaster ride there will be a reward unimaginable and you will not have wasted the one life He’s blessed you with.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Our life is but a vapor, and it’s gone. Are you buckled in, hanging on, and riding with God?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.