A local law firm announced Wednesday that it was bringing a lawsuit against the Okaloosa County School District on behalf of a 7-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually bullied at Shalimar Elementary School.

The Watson Firm, which has offices in Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, is holding a press conference Thursday to release additional information about the suit, which was not filed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to attorney Aaron Watson.

The suit alleges that the "School Board was negligent in supervising students in a first-grade classroom," according to a press release from the firm.

The child was the "subject of sexual bullying in which he was coerced into a school restroom and forced to engage in sexual acts, with two other students, including sexual intercourse," the release said.

The incidents allegedly occurred in 2016 in a restroom inside of a classroom while the teacher was present in the classroom, according to the news release.

District officials said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit appears to be unconnected to the arrest of Shalimar Elementary guidance counselor Sharen Burt for failing to notify the Department of Children and Family on Oct. 19, 2018, that a 5-year-old child had reported being abused by another student at the school.

"From what we see, it didn't involve a guidance counselor at all," Watson said. "Three first-graders got together and had sex."

Two offense reports were filed with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after the incident, which investigated and closed the case without pressing charges, according to Spokeswoman Michele Nicholson. The reports were not immediately available late Wednesday afternoon.

DCF was also called to investigate.