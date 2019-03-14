FORT WALTON BEACH — Karsun Barrett rounded third, his left hand pointing into the cloudy night sky above Daniel D. Bohannon Field.

With his right hand, the Fort Walton Beach senior reached for his batting helmet as he jogged toward the mosh pit waiting for him behind home plate. He didn’t want to misplace it in the scrum.

The swing had been a thing of beauty. The count even at 2-2, Barrett unloaded a towering opposite-field solo shot over the left-field wall in the bottom of the fifth Thursday night against crosstown rival Choctaw, a much needed insurance run in the Vikes’ 5-4 victory.

“He’s big for us,” Vikings coach Brian McDaniel said. “There’s not another kid that I’ve coached at Fort Walton that wants to do well for the team (as Karsun). He just wants to do it.”

Barrett wasn’t done playing the hero, though.

After entering in relief in the sixth, senior Cameron Gagliano ran into trouble in the seventh. Fort Walton (4-2) leading 5-2 with one out, Gagliano and the Vikings allowed Indians Chris Mason and Kyree Stocker to reach base on consecutive infield singles.

McDaniel went to the pen.

Barrett allowed two straight RBI singles to Brady Peters and Lincoln Studley before he settled in and retired Jimmy Hart and Brett Rowell with consecutive strikeouts.

Recovering from a labrum surgery, Barrett finished his night 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI and tossed 2/3 innings with two strikeouts for his third save. He added an emphatic fist pump at game’s end for good measure.

“I think finally we played with the same emotion they played with,” said McDaniel, who gets his first win against the Indians since taking over the program in 2017. “I’ve always told my guys, ‘Those guys play with more emotion.’ Finally, I think we’re matching that.”

Barrett and the Vikes would not have been in position for their late game heroics, however, had it not been for the solid performances on the mound from each team’s starter.

Both Choctaw’s Hunter Kruger and Fort Walton’s Alex Holz struggled in the first, the former allowing four runs on five hits and the latter two runs on two hits, before settling in over the next four innings.

Thursday's contest continues familiar narratives for both teams. Fort Walton has fared well in one-run games. Choctaw (1-5) has not.

“Now we’re sitting here at 4-2 and I tell my guys every day, ‘We’re an umpire’s call and a few inches away from being 0-6, but we’re also an umpire’s call and a few inches from being 6-0,’” McDaniel said.

Fort Walton Beach’s season started off slow with close losses to Escambia and Niceville, but the Vikings have learned to close as of late. On March 6, they upended Crestview 6-4 on the road before knocking off Arnold 5-4 one night later; Barrett drove in the winning run.

Most recently, Fort Walton staved off a seven-run fourth inning Monday to beat Donelson Christian Academy (Tennessee) 10-9 in eight innings.

“If you really look back, dating back to last year … we’ve played about 15, 20 in a row of just one-run baseball,” McDaniel said. “That’s what I love. That’s the fun part to me.”

Choctaw’s road hasn’t been as enjoyable.

Outside of a 19-0 victory against Laurel Hill on Feb. 25, it’s been a rough go for the Indians through the first three weeks of the season. In games against Navarre, Gulf Breeze twice and Crestview — all losses — Choctaw has been outscored 27-20. Three of its losses have come by just one run, two going to extras.

“I know we’re 1-5 now … but I think we’re just as good as we’ve been able to be in the last few years,” Choctaw coach Ryan Lanpher said. “It’s just closing games out. If they don’t get the run there in the fifth, we’re playing an extra … As soon as we get the taste finishing it, this thing’s gonna start rolling.”

The Vikings and Indians return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Choctaw for Game 2 of their regular season series.