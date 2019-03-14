MIRAMAR BEACH — Visitors to Miramar Beach will have a new way to get to the beach this year. No Limitz Beach Concierge has added a golf cart taxi to their list of services.

Now those who aren’t able to stay in accommodations on the water won’t have to worry about working up a sweat in the sweltering Florida heat or finding a parking space whenever they want to go somewhere on Old U.S. Highway 98.

Cody Herrin, the owner of No Limitz Beach Concierge, said he saw the need for this service last year as people asked for rides on the golf cart he uses for the beach concierge service.

“I had a lot of requests from elderly people or people who weren’t that mobile,” he said.

After finding an insurance company and acquiring a taxi-colored electric golf cart, Herrin began offering the service on March 10.

The service will cover the stretch of U.S. 98 from Matthew Boulevard to Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach.

Herrin said the rates depend on how far people want to go, but he usually does a flat rate based on how many people he’s driving.

Requesting a ride on the golf cart taxi is simple. All you have to do is either visit the No Limitz Beach Conierge’s Facebook page and click the “book now” button, or you can call Herrin directly to schedule a time.

Rides are reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis and can be booked up to six months ahead of time.

The taxi’s hours begin in the early morning and will run until 10 or 11 p.m., depending on business. Herrin said he plans on offering the service until “the phone stops ringing” which is usually around September.

“I’m really looking forward to the summer,” he said. “This should be a really great year.”