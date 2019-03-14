The Wind Symphony and Jazz Band of Lutheran High School South in St. Louis, Mo. will perform a concert at 7 p.m. March 27 at Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Dr. W. in Destin.

The band, under the direction of Matthew C. Janssen and Evan Sandft, are on their annual spring tour. This year takes the ensembles to several performances in the state of Florida.

The 53–member Wind Symphony will perform works such as "Second Suite for Band" by Gustav Holst, "Fantasy on a Gaelic Hymnsong" by David Holsinger, and "Disney at the Oscars." The Lutheran South Jazz Band will perform the sounds of jazz greats spanning many generations. There will be a wide variety of music to please many different musical tastes.

The Lutheran South band program is acclaimed for its development of young musicians and excellence in performance. The program consists of three large group ensembles:

Wind Symphony, the premiere band, is an auditioned ensemble that presents local concerts and tours annually. Recent tours have taken the group to Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, and Washington D. C. In January of 2009 the Wind Symphony was selected to perform at the Missouri State Music Educators Conference.

Concert Band is a non-auditioned concert ensemble. The group performs three concerts per year and performs on grade school tour days at Lutheran Elementary schools.

Jazz Band is an auditioned, big band ensemble. They annually tour with the Wind Symphony and perform grade school tours to local Lutheran Elementary schools. They specialize in numerous styles, including swing, rock, Latin, funk, and many more.