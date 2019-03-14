DESTIN — The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday as workers continue permanent repairs.

The planned repairs are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers will need to use alternative routes during the temporary nighttime closure, the Florida Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Repairs to the post-tensioning tendons, which are prestressed steel cables inside the bridge that reinforce concrete, are expected to be completed by this fall, FDOT said.

Traffic on the bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles are required to use alternate routes until repairs are complete.

Message boards have been placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions, the press release said.