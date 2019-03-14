PANAMA CITY — Ravi Babu Kolla, 47, an Indian foreign national living in Panama City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit marriage and visa fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

A day earlier, co-defendant Krystal Cloud, 40, of Altha, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for marriage and visa fraud conspiracy after pleading guilty on Dec. 28, 2018.

According to a press release from Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Kolla operated an immigration marriage fraud business in Bay County between February 2017 and August 2018 that recruited U.S. citizens to marry Indian foreign nationals to gain immigration benefits. The majority of the Indian foreign nationals overstayed their Visas or Student Exchange Visitor Program requirements and were unlawfully residing in the United States. The investigation identified over 80 fraudulent marriages that were performed in Alabama as part of Kolla’s scheme.

Cloud is a U.S. citizen who participated with Kolla in the marriage fraud business. After entering a fraudulent marriage in October 2017, she began recruiting U.S. citizens to marry Indian foreign nationals. Cloud directly recruited or participated in the recruitment of 10 or more U.S. citizens from the Panama City area and rural Calhoun and Jackson counties. She also helped gather personal information so Kolla could create fraudulent immigration forms in order for the Indian foreign nationals to remain in the United States.

Kolla is being detained. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 22 at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee.

Kolla faces a maximum of five years in prison for conspiracy to commit marriage and visa fraud and a maximum of 20 years in prison for money laundering conspiracy.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Blountstown Police Department, and the Coffee County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey J. Smith is prosecuting the case.