It's been nine months since Gun Media, the developers of "Friday the 13th: The Game," announced that all future content for the game had been canceled because the ongoing copyright lawsuit surrounding the original film (more on that hopefully in a future column) prevents any new Friday the 13th content from being created until the case is resolved.

While I still play the game a couple times a week (if not more), I wasn't expecting any new surprises related to the game until the lawsuit is resolved and hopefully a sequel is announced.

But earlier this month I received the very pleasant surprise that for the first time in 30 years, Jason Voorhees is coming to a Nintendo platform. "Friday the 13th: The Game" is being ported to the Nintendo Switch and is expected to arrive this spring.

The Nintendo version of the game gets around the lawsuit by not having any new content that is not already in the game. So the version that comes out on the Switch in the coming months will have the same content that's in the game now, eight versions of Jason (based on the way he looked in movies 2-9), 14 different counselors, eight maps to explore, single player challenges that recreate moments from the films and a virtual museum of Friday the 13th history.

The Switch is not as powerful as the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, so the game will have a visual downgrade to run on Nintendo's hardware. But the developers have said the game is already running well on the Switch and that the difference in graphics is not dramatic. And honestly, "Friday the 13th: The Game" is far from the prettiest game on those systems, so I'm not expecting the downgrade to the Switch to be much.

I've already played more than 450 hours of the game on the PS4, but I am incredibly excited to pick it up again on the Switch. Being able to take what is probably my favorite game of this console generation on the go with me and play wherever I want is worth another $30 or $40. Plus it will be fun playing the game with a group of people who have never played it and give them tips I've picked up from playing it for the past two years.

