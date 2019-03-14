Wet Inc. celebrated a ribbon cutting March 7 with the Destin Chamber. Wet, short for Water Entertainment Transportation, offers stand up paddle boards, surf boards, kayaks, and e-bike rentals. It is also a local retailer for premium Starboard SUP and the RayVolt Electric Bike, and the store carries its own apparel line.

“We’re attempting to put a new spin and a new vitality into the industry, and our clients can expect that when they come to Wet,” said co-owner Ray Proffitt. “Our hope is that people will find ways of incorporating water sports and activities into their daily lifestyle.”

“We’re building ourselves as a brand whose passion is a lifestyle on the water,” co-owner Elena Bochkareva adds. “The name Wet is an expression of having fun on the water, focusing on water activities, athletic adventures, and even the relaxation of interacting with water. Our world is all connected by that main element of water, and that’s such a unique force of unity that we want people to explore in new ways.”

Wet will focus on water safety and giving back to the community in 2019. Stay tuned for details on SUP Kids School.

For more information, visit WetDestin.com or call 850-974-0134. The new showroom is located at 981 U.S. Hwy. 98 Ste. 11, in Destin. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.