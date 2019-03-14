GRAYTON BEACH — A popular bar that burned down more than a month ago was named to Southern Living's list of the South's Best Bars, which was released this week.

The Red Bar burned to the ground Feb. 13 after an electrical malfunction ignited the blaze.

"A scarlit-lit, bohemian anomaly on the polished, planned-community-lined Highway 30A, this Grayton Beach mainstay somehow combines a '70s Parisian beatnik bistro with a beach vagabond vibe," reads the explanation of the bar's No. 5 spot on the list.

"Come for the perfectly blackened grouper, stay for the house margaritas and live music by the Red Bar Jazz Band," it added.

Only one other Northwest Florida bar made the list — the Flora-Bama near Pensacola — which came in at No. 2.

Philippe Petit, one of the Red Bar's owners, called the tribute bittersweet because the bar is closed for the foreseeable future.

"But we're very honored and humbled by this great acknowledgement," he said.

Petit said they already are working with folks in the building industry to move ahead with construction of a new Red Bar. He said they hope to break ground as early as April, but are still in the bureaucratic stages.

To customers, the new building will be exactly like the old one except the bathroom will be bigger, according to Petit. They will also make changes to the design of the kitchen and food preparation areas.

Once ground has been broken, the construction timeline is four to six months.

"It's a pretty straightforward construction," said Petit, who added that the sooner the doors open again, the better it will be.