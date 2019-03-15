IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, which provides $100,000 grants to nonprofits in Okaloosa and Walton counties, will host its annual grant workshop on Tuesday, April 23, to assist groups who want to apply for grants from the organization.

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m.-noon in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Lutheran Church at 4325 Commons Drive W. in Destin.

In its first seven years of operations, IMPACT 100 has awarded $2.2 million in funding. Twenty nonprofit groups have each received grants ranging from $102,000 to $128,000. This year IMPACT 100 is seeking grant applications that focus on projects in the following areas: arts and culture, education, environment, family and health, and recreation.

The workshop is designed to help nonprofit groups create dynamic grant applications. There will be breakout sessions on basic issues and grant writing, the grant process, finance issues, and construction, reconstruction and renovations.

Advance registration for the event is strongly encouraged to ensure a reserved spot at the workshop. There is a limit of two people per nonprofit organization. The final day to register is April 16. The registration form is available online at www.impactnwf.org.