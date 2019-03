Due to a variety of circumstances, the Nina and the Pinta replica ships visit to Niceville has been canceled.

The organizers wish to convey their sincerest apologies for the inconvenience to the many families and citizens of the greater Niceville area who were looking forward to visiting the ships this April.

For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the ships’ website at www.ninapinta.org.

For additional information, please call Emerald Coast Marina at (850) 389-8318.