A Destin home featured on the HGTV show “Beach Hunters” has been sold.

Don and Cecilia Wynn are the proud new owners of the three-story, 3,100-square-foot home at 15 Saint Martin Circle in Destin.

Located directly across from the beach on Scenic Gulf Drive, the property includes a 10-by-20 pool, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large chef’s kitchen.

According to Realtor Christine Martinez with Destin Palms Real Estate, HGTV hand-picked the property and said it had the best Gulf views they could find on any non-gulf front home along the coast.

Like HGTV’s original show “House Hunters,” “Beach Hunters” focuses on finding buyers their dream home on the sand. The show takes viewers through the process as the prospective buyer and agent look at several different properties before making a final decision. The couple in the "Beach Hunters" episode that featured the home at 15 Saint Martin Circle did not select it.

The Wynns stated that they looked at multiple properties along the Emerald Coast, and had even considered other areas of Florida, before they decided to settle down in Destin.

They plan to rent out the home when they aren’t staying there and believe it’s a perfect place for families to vacation, hold corporate retreats or even serve as a wedding venue.

"I’m so proud that I was able to sell it!" Martinez wrote in an email to The Log. "It certainly became a famous home."

Two upcoming episodes of "Beach Hunters," one airing this month and one in April, will also feature homes in the Destin area.