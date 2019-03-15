FORT WALTON BEACH — A 23-year-old Englishman is taking life by the handlebars to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the world on a motorcycle.

Since April 2018, Henry Crew has been riding his Ducati motorcycle around the world. The London native had always wanted to go on a motorcycle trip, but he never imagined one like this.

“I saw an article about the guy who has the (Guinness World) record and realized I was younger than him,” Crew said Thursday during a break to visit friends in Destin. “All my tentative trips would have been around one or two weeks long, but I figured I’d give it a shot.”

For the next 10 months, Crew saved all the money he could while working to get his travel documents in order.

“It was crazy figuring out everything,” he said during at interview at the Daily News. “There’s only so much you can plan in certain areas, so I feel like I’ve been winging it for a lot of the time in the past year.”

The year-long trip began in London and went through Europe, the Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Chile, Central America and a good deal of North America.

After leaving Destin, Crew is headed up to New York and then to Lisbon before he finally returns home.

Kane Avellano from the UK has held the record since 2017 by covering over 28,000 miles. With still one month left, Crew has ridden 48,000 miles and still has at least 7,000 more to go before he gets back to London.

As with any trip, Crew has faced many challenges. He has slept on the roof of a jail in Pakistan, ridden in 125-degree weather in Iran, fixed flat tires and run out of gas. He also had to take an eye exam in Kazakhstan because his glasses broke.

But through it all, he said he hasn’t felt scared of anyone. In fact, the thing he’s most afraid of is returning home.

“I’m excited, but it’s also the most scary part of the trip,” Crew said. “I did branding, marketing and social media for record labels. ... I don’t want to go back to that when I get home.”

Getting used to the driving style of other countries hasn’t been too bad, but Crew said he’s a little worried he might get a lot of traffic violations when he returns to the UK.

“I’ve gotten so used to driving to stay alive and adapting to other countries driving styles,” he said. “I don't know how that’s going to go down.”

While the views and experiences have been nothing but memorable, Crew said his favorite thing has been seeing generosity and kindness from people who have nothing.

“I was super pessimistic living in London because they’re in their own lane ... so I kind of had the impression that humans were a little bit rubbish, and it blew my mind getting out of that bubble,” he said. “It’s gonna take me long time to digest it. “