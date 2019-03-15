Liza Jackson Preparatory School eighth-grader Rachel Allen has been named a National Geographic GeoBee Florida competition semifinalist by National Geographic Society.

Rachel qualifies for the next level of competition, held later this month at Jacksonville University.

---

The Northwest Florida Ballet Academie middle school students took time in February to put together care packages for deployed military members. They spent their Valentine's Day thanking the military members for their service.

---

South Walton High School’s math team placed first at the Northwest Florida State College math bowl.

Team member Fisher Marks placed first individually, with Isabella Sniadecki taking third; Jielle Paul, fifth; and Alyssa Sutton, ninth.

Kala Wilson coaches the team.

---

On March 1, Elliott Point Elementary School celebrated Dr. Seuss and Read Across America Day, when guest readers joined the students.

In other EPE news, students have been active with enrichment programs such as the school’s Odyssey of the Mind, archery, drone/robotic teams, and the guitar and the intercultural clubs.

---

Hannah Suh, who attends Rocky Bayou Christian School, has been named a finalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Program.

---

In February, Lewis School first-grade teachers Sheryl Pickett and Lindsey Lynch took their students to the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida in Valparaiso.

The students made pinch pots with clay, and they learned how Native Americans decorated pottery.

They also enjoyed the hands-on area of the museum, which showcases a classroom setting of the early 20th century, along with a traditional chalk board and samples of clothing from days gone by.

---

High school students in need of volunteer hours for scholarships can earn those by working at the International Festival, scheduled for March 23 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

Language clubs and leadership councils are invited to participate in the festival if they wish to do fundraising or provide a display.

For information, contact David Triana, president of Conexion Media Group, by email at conexionflorida@gmail.com.

For information about the International Festival, visit the event's Facebook page.

