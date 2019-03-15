GULF BREEZE — Late last week the Gulf Islands National Seashore discovered the first shorebird nest of the season.

Nests and chicks are so well camouflaged that they can accidentally be impacted by unsuspecting beachgoers. When beach-nesting birds are forced to fly or run from their nests, their eggs and chicks are left vulnerable to the elements and to predators. While enjoying the park, visitors can help protect shorebirds by:

Avoiding posted shorebird nesting and resting areas and use designated walkways and trails.Keeping pets on a leash and away from areas where birds may be nesting.Properly disposing of trash that can entangle birds and other wildlife and not feeding animals to keep predators away.Keeping food scraps away from predators such as raccoons and crows to the beaches.Observing posted speed limits and watching carefully for birds flying across or feeding along the road.

Each year, beginning in February/March and ending in late summer, the seashore provides critical habitat for several species of ground-nesting shorebirds, including least terns, snowy plovers, Wilson’s plovers and black skimmers. Adult birds and tiny chicks are sometimes struck by vehicles as they cross the road, look for food near roads or fly low across the road into the path of oncoming vehicles.

To decrease the number of road kills, posted speed limits along State Road 399 on Santa Rosa Island will be temporarily reduced to 25 mph in the next month. The reduced speed limit is one way the National Seashore tries to reduce speeding, including adding speed bumps and enhancing enforcement along the road. The normal use of roads will resume by September when nesting season is over.

Visitors and locals can show their support for shorebird chicks and help remind others to slow down to 25 mph by proudly displaying the Gulf Islands Chick Magnet. Visitors may pick up their free chick magnet at the Fort Pickens and Perdido Key entrance stations, Fort Pickens Discovery Center and park headquarters at the Naval Live Oaks Area.

“With the help of our community and those who enjoy the National Seashore every day, we can ensure these nesting shorebirds have the best opportunity to welcome and fledge their next generation,” Superintendent Dan Brown said.

The park's staff will monitor beaches for nesting activity and close areas as needed.

Closed areas represent a very small percentage of the seashore, and park officials request visitors divert activities to other areas. If visitors find themselves besieged by birds, it means that you are near an unmarked nesting area or young chicks. Please leave the area by back-tracking your steps; the eggs are very small, well camouflaged and hard to see.