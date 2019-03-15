The Walton County Tax Collector’s Office recently announced the opening of their new office location in Freeport at 842 Hwy. 20 E, Suite 122, in the Freeport Business Commons.

At present, the current office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Skipper said, “We are very excited to bring our services to the Freeport area. We also look forward to growing with Freeport and plan to provide additional services in the near future to meet the needs of our citizens.”

Initially the Freeport location will offer the following services: vehicle and vessel renewals, title transactions, birth certificate issuance, hunting and fishing licenses, and property tax payments. Plans are in place to begin offering concealed weapons applications and renewals very soon.

Driver License services will be offered at a later date and are in the future plans as the office grows.

For more information, contact Lisa Henderson, chief deputy tax collector at (850) 892-8121, lisa@waltontaxcollector.com or visit www.waltontaxcollector.com