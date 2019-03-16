NICEVILLE ― The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it believes to have been a murder and suicide attempt at a home in Bluewater Bay on Friday.

Deputies were called to the home about 4:30 Friday afternoon to look into a disturbance.

One person had been killed and another was being treated at Fort Walton Beach for an unspecified injury.

No other information is available at this time. The Daily News will update this story when more information is released by the Sheriff’s Office.