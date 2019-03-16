OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama baseball fell 1-0 to eighth-ranked Ole Miss in a game dominated by pitching on Friday evening at Oxford-University Stadium. The Crimson Tide loss ended a 12-game winning streak and puts UA’s record at 16-3 overall, 0-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

The two teams combined for only 10 hits while striking out a total of 19 times in a game that favored pitching. A solo home run in the bottom of the second by Cole Zabowski provided Ole Miss with the game’s only scoring play for the 1-0 win. Rebel starter Will Ethridge (4-0) earned the win with 6.0 scoreless frames while closer Parker Caracci collected the save, working the final 1 2/3 to close things out.

Alabama starter Sam Finnerty (4-1) suffered the hard-luck loss despite another quality start, his fourth in five outings during his senior campaign. Finnerty tossed six innings, allowing only one run on the solo homer in the second. He gave up just four hits and issued one walk while striking out four across his season-high 92 pitches.

Alabama and Ole Miss return to the diamond Saturday afternoon for a 1:30 p.m. CT first pitch at Swayze Field. The Crimson Tide will look to redshirt junior Brock Love, a right-hander, in the start while the Rebels counter with junior southpaw Zack Phillips. Fans can catch game two of the series on SEC Network+.