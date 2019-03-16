This year’s Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual Kieran May Memorial Gala & Golf event raised $290,000 — breaking the event record set last year. The funds will help ECCAC provide services at no cost to identify, treat and support children and their families in abusive situations.

Guests generously donated a total of $193,100 to win live auction items, the most ever in the Gala’s live auction over the years. There was an “Ultimate Maestro Dinner,” to be hosted at the private home of Jim and Tammy Pierce, for whom the DeFuniak Children’s Advocacy Center is named after. The dinner will feature the cooking expertise of Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s founder and conductor, Demetrius Fuller. His maestro dinners have raised just over $1 million for local charities since 2003. Nine couples bid $45,000 for this special dinner event.

David Seering emceed the Gala, held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa, along with being the auctioneer for the successful live auction. Mr. Big provided lively entertainment throughout the evening.

The Kieran May Memorial Golf Classic was held the day after the Gala at Kelly Plantation Golf Club with golfers enjoying a fine spring day on the golf course.

ECCAC wishes to thank its generous sponsors – Gala Title Sponsor: Jim and Tammy Pierce. Golf Tournament Sponsors: Coastal Accounting and Krueger, Fosdyck & Associates. Protector Sponsors, Amy Rogers, Regal Stephens Construction, Dixie RV, Donut Hole, Johnny on the Spot and Publix Super Markets Charities. Friends of the Center sponsors: CCB Community Bank, Simple HR, Galati Yacht Sales and Joe & Betty Franey. Angel Sponsors: Kleinfeld Bridal, Silver Sands Premium Outlets, Stubbs Orthodontics, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale LLC, and Trustmark Bank. Putting Green Sponsor: Orthopaedic Associates, Mark Tenholder, MD.

For more information about ECCAC or to make a donation, visit www.eccac.org or call 833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.