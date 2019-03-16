DESTIN ― An out-of-state visitor died after he fell from the balcony of an upper floor at a Destin condominium complex on Saturday, lawmen say.

The man’s body was found at 1002 U.S. Highway 98 shortly after 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Pelican Beach Resort is listed at that address.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene after the man’s body was found on a pool deck.

The man was thought to be in his late 20s, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released until the man’s next of kin are notified.