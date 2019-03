The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society needs dog food donations.

In a Facebook post and a message to the Daily News, PAWS said it may take in over 80 dogs by Monday and will need donations of food to keep them fed.

"We will take anything, any brand, any amount!" PAWS said in the post. That includes bags of food that have already been opened.

PAWS is located at 752 Lovejoy Road N.W. Call 243-1525 or visit their their website at https://www.paws-shelter.org/ .