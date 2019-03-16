ANDALUSIA — An Alabama sheriff says a tip from a prisoner led to the firing of three jailers accused of mishandling their duties.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman tells WSFA-TV the jail workers were dismissed this week after authorities checked out tips from a prisoner he describes as "seasoned."

Turman says authorities checked jailed surveillance video based on complaints from the inmate. He says it showed workers were letting prisoners pass out mail and leaving some doors unsecured.

The sheriff says the three correctional officers were all young and had combined worked experience of about five years. He says they can't appeal, and a search for new jailers is underway.

Turman says he appreciates the prisoner telling him what was going on in the jail.