NICEVILLE — It may seem like not much has changed for 23-year-old best friends Jack Massey and Tripp Davis in the five years since their Niceville High School's relay team won a state track championship.

The two men still work out together at the Eglin Air Force Base gym every day. In the evenings they train on the track for upcoming races, while their weekends are often spent in Jack's childhood bedroom binge-watching TV shows, playing video games and talking about girls.

The wheelchair in the corner of Jack's bedroom is the first clue that life has indeed changed.

In May 2017, while a junior at the University of Florida, Jack was injured doing a back flip into a shallow pool at an apartment complex near the campus. He broke two vertebrae in his neck and has no sensation from the chest down.

"Life for me is much different," Jack said. "There is a lot of stuff that I can't do. There are a lot of modifications I've had to make to my room, my car and my house. Tripp helps me a lot. I'm glad he's here because it makes my life a lot easier to have a buddy to be able to do stuff with — not with my mom or dad."

"We definitely have a lot more gym equipment we have to bring with us since the injury," Tripp joked. "He says there are a lot of things he can't do, but since he's been hurt we've gone skydiving and traveled to New Zealand. We've also climbed a mountain. Well, I pushed him up the mountain. Our relationship hasn't changed. We still drive our parents crazy from all the dumb stuff we do."

Tripp was driving down to UF to see Jack when the accident occurred. He was on the road when he received a phone call that his buddy was paralyzed.

Tripp FaceTimed Jack while he was in the emergency room. Jack, Tripp said, was very optimistic, telling his friend it wasn't that bad.

"I remember telling the paramedic that yeah, it sucked I was paralyzed," Jack added. "But, I remember being happy with it. I go through ups and downs now, but I think that's just because of being at home and not having a job. I've still never really been down in the dumps."

Jack was sent to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta for three months, which put his geology studies on hold. But after rehab he returned to school to finish his degree. He plans to go back again to earn a degree in a field he can more easily accomplish with a handicap.

Tripp is an infantryman in the Army National Guard. He's waiting to begin Special Forces training next year.

Both of them are living back home in Niceville during their life transitions.

Unexpected romance

If you ask which of the two is more knowledgeable about Jack's injury, both will agree it is Tripp.



For the past two years Tripp has spent countless hours scouring the internet looking for new therapies and treatments for spinal cord injuries.

It was while watching videos about the topic on Youtube late one night that Tripp found a woman from New Zealand with the same injury as Jack.

Sophia Malthus, a professional jockey, was thrown from a horse while racing in 2017. Tripp was smitten immediately.

"I watched her documentary and thought she was really cool and very good looking," Tripp said. "I stored that in the back of my mind and looked her up on Instagram, followed her and went to sleep. I woke up the next morning and she had sent me this message saying she saw Jack on there. She said she thought I was a good friend for sticking with him."

The pair started talking regularly, and those long-distance phone calls eventually turned romantic. Within a few months, Tripp and Jack boarded a plane to meet Sophia at her home in New Zealand.

"If he wasn't so involved in my injury than this part of the story wouldn't have happened," Jack said.

"She had a handicap-accessible house, so she had everything Jack needed over there," Tripp added. "We had a great two weeks. I thought she was pretty cool, so I asked her out and we've been dating ever since."

Sophia now has plans to move to the U.S. to be with Tripp.

"I never imagined dating someone in a wheelchair or that my best friend would be in a wheelchair," Tripp said. "In New Zealand it was just like going anywhere with friends, just with a couple extra steps. Loading them into a car was a little process, but it was just like anything else."

"I'm happy for them," Jack added. "It's funny that I had to go through this whole process for Tripp to find true love. It sucked I had to be paralyzed for it to happen, though."

Tripp said at the end of Sophia's documentary she said she was worried she'd never find someone to love her. Tripp said he wants everyone to know Jack has those same concerns, so he's hoping someone will read his story and fall in love with him, too.

"I'd like to give a shout out to any girls who are into wheelchair guys," Jack joked.

A future paralympian

Tripp unloaded Jack's brand new recumbent racing bike one recent morning and headed for Eglin's track.

Jack has always been an athlete. No handicap, he said, would change that.

"My main goal is to become a paralympian," Jack said. "That is my biggest goal for the rest of my life, to get as good at that as I can. Obviously, we were athletes in high school, and I want to see if I can be as good."

Jack already feels like he has an advantage, he said, because of his history with sports.

"There aren't that many quadriplegics in the world," Jack said. "There is definitely not that many that have run before and are good athletes."



"Jack's got the elite mindset," Tripp said. "He's already competed at that elite level. Now we just have to apply it to this."



At the gym and on the track, Jack follows Tripp's former college track training, only modified. While Tripp runs the track, Jack rolls his wheelchair alongside him.

Even though many things have changed for the best friends, some things the guys say never will.

"We're in the beginning stages right now because he just got his chair," Tripp said. "We're excited to see the progress he makes.

"People say if you're friends for seven years that you'll be friends forever," he added. "We just made that seven year mark, so I think we're always going to be best friends for sure."