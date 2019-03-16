NICEVILLE ―A 3-year-old boy was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related attack followed by a suicide attempt by his father, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to 1476 Rawlins Court in Bluewater Bay around 4:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

The child's mother arrived home from work to find the boy and her husband, 61-year-old Frederick Franken, lying on the floor.

The boy, 3-year-old Frederick Franken Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Frederick Franken was listed in critical condition at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Previous coverage

