SINGINGS

Coosa Valley Baptist Church, 523 W. Grand Ave., Rainbow City: 1:30 p.m. March 24, Redemption Trio

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 7400 Tabor Road, 5 p.m. Sunday, Bloodline

MISCELLANEOUS

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Antioch Baptist Church, 2001 E. Broad St., Gadsden; 42nd Founders’ Day Celebration for the Gadsden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.: “Joy in Our Sisterhood: A Musical Tribute, featuring the Jacksonville State University Gospel Choir, with reception to follow

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden, 3 p.m. Sunday, Annual Women’s Day with guest speaker Valarie Stearnes and guest choir Friendship Missionary Baptist, the Rev. Michael Robertson, pastor

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33540 US Highway 231, Ashville, 3 p.m. March 24, 29th Pastor’s Appreciation honoring Pastor Gary W. Robinson, Sr. and Sis. Dolphne Robinson, guest speaker and church is Rev. Grady E. Robinson, Jr., Mission Baptist Church, Gadsden

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

The deadline is noon Jan. 1 to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with “Worship Guide” in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902, or 401 Locust St.