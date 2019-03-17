This year’s names were last used in 2013, with the exception of “Ingrid” which was retired after Hurricane Ingrid devastated Mexico in February of that year and killed 32 people.

With only two-and-a-half months until hurricane season and with most people in the Florida Panhandle still grappling with the damage left over from last year, it’s almost time once again to check preparation kits, stock up on batteries and plan evacuation routes.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30 for this region.

This year’s tropical cyclone names already are set using a naming convention developed by the World Meteorological Association, with names on a six-year cycle. This year’s names were last used in 2013, with the exception of “Ingrid” which was retired after Hurricane Ingrid devastated Mexico in February of that year and killed 32 people. Ingrid has been replaced with “Imelda” on this year’s list.

Four names from the 2017 season were “retired” — the most since 2005. Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate will be stricken from future name lists. A name is retired when the associated storm produces a significant cost or loss of life. The names to be retired from the 2018 season has not been announced, but Michael and Florence undoubtedly will be among them.

Tropical cyclones are given names, rather than numbers or other designations, to make them easier to remember and quicker to say in emergency broadcasts, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Each region where these storms occur has a different name list they use, consisting of names proposed by members of each panel. Each list uses names that are familiar to the region — for example, while the North Atlantic and Caribbean region uses such names as Erin, Karen and Gabrielle, the South China Sea region has names contributed by each country and includes such names as Usagi and Lingling.