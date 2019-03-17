The public is invited to join the Destin Chamber and the Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce as they present the 2019 Taste and Business Showcase on Thursday, March 28, at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m., and admission is free.

The theme of the event is “Sip, Sample, Socialize,” all of which will be easy to do at this business showcase. This event highlights the best of the area’s businesses, from restaurants and breweries to retail, home, and professional services. Guests will enjoy samples, promotional items, discounts, and goodies from local businesses.

All area businesses are encouraged to participate through vendor booth space and door prizes. Create a lasting impression that guarantees your success. Applications are due to the Destin or Greater Fort Walton Beach Chambers on Friday, March 15.

This event is sponsored by Step One Automotive Group, Summit Bank, Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital, White-Wilson Medical Center, Simple HR, Renasant Bank, and by our communications sponsors, Community Broadcasters, the Northwest Florida Daily News, Cumulus Media, Destin Life Magazine, with additional support from the Emerald Coast Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information, contact the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce at 850-244-8191 or FWBChamber.com, or the Destin Chamber at 850-837-6241 or DestinChamber.com.