MIRAMAR BEACH — A house was heavily damaged Friday night when a fire in an outdoor fireplace spread to the home's attic, firefighters say.

According to a social media post from the South Walton Fire District, crews responded to the home in the Sandestin Preserve area about 10 p.m. and found that the blaze in the attic had broken through the roof and was spreading rapidly.

The fire was contained and eventually extinguished before causing more damage to the 4,000-square-foot house. Fire crews were able to save many of the furnishings from fire or water damage, the Facebook post said.

The fire marshal determined that a fire in an outdoor fireplace that had been used earlier that evening had spread into the attic. The owners were home at the time but escaped when a fire alarm sounded, the Fire District said.

No injuries were reported.

Fifty to 70 percent of the house sustained damage, according to the Fire District. A dollar amount was not immediately available.