BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Landscape Workshop recently completed the acquisition of certain assets of Bayou Lawn & Landscape Services (Bayou) based in Valparaiso. With this recent expansion to the Emerald Coast, Landscape Workshop will now have 10 branch locations throughout the Southeast.

Bayou was originally founded by Matt Schwab in 1995 before Jim Allen purchased the company in 1999. In addition to commercial landscape maintenance, Bayou’s client portfolio also includes a variety of residential properties along the Emerald Coast and surrounding areas. After much deliberation by Allen, and with his impending retirement on the horizon, he decided to sell the company and certain Bayou assets to Landscape Workshop due to its outstanding reputation and 35-year record of professionalism. Allen will stay onboard throughout the transition period, and Bayou’s Bruce Kennedy will join the Landscape Workshop team as an account manager.

Landscape Workshop looks forward to expanding its presence in the Florida Panhandle through the Bayou acquisition, and is fully committed to providing high quality service and proactive management to all existing and new customers.

Investment bank Benchmark International and the Anchors Smith Grimsley law firm represented Bayou in the transaction. Bradley served as Landscape Workshop’s legal counsel.

Landscape Workshop is a full-service grounds management company that has been providing professional service and expert maintenance for commercial properties for over 35 years, and is now serving properties throughout all of Alabama and Tennessee as well as in parts of Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, and the Florida Panhandle.