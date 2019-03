Walton County Public Works is scheduled to close Old Jolly Bay Road to through traffic on Tuesday. The road closure will remain in effect through Friday.

This road closure is necessary to allow crews to make road improvements. The closure will only affect through traffic on the southern portion of Old Jolly Bay Road from Ramsey Branch Road to County Hwy 3280.

The public is encouraged to use caution when traveling in this area.

Contact Public Works at 892-8108 with any questions.