It sounds like a movie script — parents allegedly and essentially paying millions of dollars of bribes to get their children into elite universities.

It’s gotten enormous traction (and become tabloid fodder) because of the involvement of two prominent actresses who played memorable characters in TV shows: Lori Laughlin (Aunt Becky from “Full House”) and Felicity Huffman (who won an Emmy as Lynette in “Desperate Housewives”).

The resulting social media memes have been good for a few guffaws. (Our favorite is the one of an unidentified Olsen twin, a toy pistol in each hand, ready to go “break Aunt Becky out of jail.”)

Things keep popping up to keep the story circulating. Of course people recalled the 1993 “Full House” episode called “Be True to Your Preschool,” in which Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) lied on an application to get his and Aunt Becky’s twins into an elite preschool. There also will be more roles available for folks like Lacey Chabert and Danica McKellar now that the Hallmark Channel has fired Loughlin, possibly its most ubiquitous on-air presence.

However, people need to look beyond the popular culture and scandal sheet implications of Operation Varsity Blues (the FBI’s name for the investigation). This is serious stuff — 50 people were indicted, not just the two actresses — and the feds justifiably mean business.

It’s not just the money involved, although that’s significant. The suspects in this case allegedly, over an eight-year period, paid $25 million to someone who labeled himself a “college admissions counselor,” who promised to get their kids into schools like Georgetown, San Diego, Southern Cal, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, Wake Forest. (Said “counselor” has pleaded guilty and is singing arias to the authorities.)

His methods? Bribing coaches to give students athletic scholarships even if they’d never played the sport in question, hiring ringers to take college admission tests for students and hiring fixers to correct wrong answers on those tests.

That’s not just criminal, it’s anathema to the innate American desire for a level playing field and for people to earn their way in society.

Hit the pause button for a second: We’re quite aware that the playing field in this country isn’t level, and that there are significant benefits to being the offspring of rich parents.

We’re aware that many folks, by the accident of their births and the legacy of their family trees, have been placed into positions where they can prove the validity of the Peter Principle.

We’re aware that the name of the issuing university on a college diploma often is more about status and opening future doors than about the education a student receives. That’s especially true for high-powered schools like the ones caught up in this mess, which generally are quite selective about who they let in.

We’re aware that donations of cash or more permanent assets like buildings probably have greased the entry path for some college students over the decades. (You might think that’s immoral; it’s not necessarily illegal.)

What’s different here is the glaring, overt criminality, if proven in court. (We’ll add that caveat, although the feds are notorious for not pursuing any case they aren’t convinced is a sure winner.”

It’s a lesson for people who don’t think there are any governors or limits on the “anything” part in “I’ll do anything for my kid.”

It’s a lesson for these students, many of whom, even if they had no clue what their parents were doing, probably are going to get kicked out of school.

The story isn’t going away, either; the investigation is ongoing and more defendants could be indicted. Plus a $5 million class action suit was filed last week against eight universities, on the behalf of students who claim the schools were negligent in their oversight of the admissions process, and that they were denied admission in favor of unqualified candidates.

This probably will wind up as a movie. Just don’t look for it on the Hallmark Channel.